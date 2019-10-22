Benin Management CORP Sells 250 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Benin Management CORP lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.0% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $122,138,000 after acquiring an additional 694,262 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 203,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,987,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.52. 1,780,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.80. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

