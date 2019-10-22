Benin Management CORP Sells 100 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 58,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $6.56 on Tuesday, hitting $239.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $234.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.52. The company has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $370,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

