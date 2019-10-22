Benin Management CORP Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Benin Management CORP decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 5.1% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.91. 108,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030,421. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.03 and a 1 year high of $140.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average of $131.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

