Benin Management CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Benin Management CORP decreased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,453,711,000 after purchasing an additional 411,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,009,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,225 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,271,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,107,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,289 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.53.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.25. 27,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,708. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $232.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

