BB&T (NYSE:BBT) PT Raised to $56.00

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBT. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BB&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get BB&T alerts:

Shares of BBT stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BB&T has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. BB&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BB&T will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,099,147 shares of company stock valued at $714,407,173 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BB&T by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,006,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BB&T by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,362 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BB&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,426,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,885,000 after purchasing an additional 633,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BB&T by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,353,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,096 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BB&T by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,082,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,092,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.