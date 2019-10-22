Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.52

Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 802508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. GMP Securities reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday. Laurentian reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.11. The stock has a market cap of $870.32 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$482.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.0402484 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Olson sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.20, for a total value of C$880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 561,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,234,701.60.

About Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

