Baxter Bros Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.7% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 49.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $85.23 and a 12 month high of $125.36. The company has a market cap of $291.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $321,412.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,182,176.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 451,354 shares of company stock valued at $53,518,874. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

