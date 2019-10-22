Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCS. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

BCS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. 7,332,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Barclays has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Barclays had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 38.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 442.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Barclays by 52.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

