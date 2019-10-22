Banner (BANR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Banner to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Banner had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.47 million. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BANR opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average is $54.37. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BANR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Banner news, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $110,493.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $168,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

