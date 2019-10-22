Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.82. 28,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.90. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $245.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.11 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,304,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 922,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,754,000 after buying an additional 293,302 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,525,000 after buying an additional 239,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after buying an additional 224,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

