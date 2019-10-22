Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 31.30%.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $573.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $45.13.

In other news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,391 shares of company stock valued at $346,191. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

