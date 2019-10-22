Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,525.79

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,525.79 and traded as low as $1,292.00. Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at $1,300.00, with a volume of 23,556 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BGEO. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,400.20 ($31.36).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,323.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,524.05.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, BNB, and Other Banking Business segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, and SOLO brands.

