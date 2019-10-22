Bank of Commerce (BOCH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ: BOCH):

10/18/2019 – Bank of Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

10/11/2019 – Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

10/2/2019 – Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2019 – Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

9/23/2019 – Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

9/18/2019 – Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “f” rating to a “b” rating.

9/16/2019 – Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

9/9/2019 – Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

9/2/2019 – Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

8/29/2019 – Bank of Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2019 – Bank of Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

NASDAQ BOCH opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $199.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

In other news, CFO James A. Sundquist bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $29,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,117.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gibson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOCH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

