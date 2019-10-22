Bank of Commerce (BOCH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ: BOCH):
- 10/18/2019 – Bank of Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “
- 10/11/2019 – Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “
- 10/2/2019 – Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/2/2019 – Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “
- 9/23/2019 – Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “
- 9/18/2019 – Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “f” rating to a “b” rating.
- 9/16/2019 – Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “
- 9/9/2019 – Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “
- 9/2/2019 – Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “
- 8/29/2019 – Bank of Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2019 – Bank of Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “
NASDAQ BOCH opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $199.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.65.
Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO James A. Sundquist bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $29,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,117.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gibson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOCH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
