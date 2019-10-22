Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atlantic Securities

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.39.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Daily Journal Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,905.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,115,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,364,000 after purchasing an additional 773,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,666,000 after purchasing an additional 573,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

