Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.39.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.27. 30,821,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,830,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $291.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

