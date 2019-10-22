Bank of America Corp DE Sells 14,118 Shares of Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYV)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYV) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

Get Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.6%.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.