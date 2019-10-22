Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.08 Million Holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 31.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,408 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSMV. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 127.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 109.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period.

Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89.

