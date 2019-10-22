Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.02 Million Position in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,068 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Quotient were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth about $195,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quotient alerts:

In related news, insider Roland Boyd sold 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $231,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,462.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

QTNT stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. Quotient Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Quotient Ltd will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTNT. ValuEngine raised Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Quotient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Quotient Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.