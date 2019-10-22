Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 188.74 and a beta of 0.60. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $90.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.38.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 16,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $1,425,733.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $850,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 66.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 118.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

