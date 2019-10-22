Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NYSE BCH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.53. 54,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,906. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 25.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 502.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 102.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

