Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $196.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.48. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $235.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $2,489,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,286.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

