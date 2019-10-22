Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $55.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

