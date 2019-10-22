Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMR opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $73.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens set a $71.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

