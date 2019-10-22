Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 231,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,704,000 after purchasing an additional 93,743 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,484.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 23,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $138.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.38 and a 200-day moving average of $134.15. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $148.90.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

