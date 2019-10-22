Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 4,962 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 228,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,408,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $103.86 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.6903 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

