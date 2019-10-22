Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 169.15 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 169.80 ($2.22), 332,464 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 184,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 173.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 163.71. The stock has a market cap of $472.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to pursue long term capital growth through investment principally in small Japanese companies. The Company invests principally in small Japanese company securities with either market capitalization or turnover less than approximately 150 billion Yens.

