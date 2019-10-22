Bailard Inc. Has $892,000 Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 76.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,645 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in 3M by 6.0% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 192,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in 3M by 10.7% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 21,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in 3M by 8.3% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in 3M by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.54.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $165.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.35. The company has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

