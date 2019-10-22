Bailard Inc. Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 87.5% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. CLSA raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

