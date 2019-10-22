Bailard Inc. Has $537,000 Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jabil by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8,083.3% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 183.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

In related news, Director Martha Brooks sold 21,100 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $750,738.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 9,723 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $352,167.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,073 shares in the company, valued at $10,615,104.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 153,823 shares of company stock worth $5,197,645 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. Jabil Inc has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.14%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.