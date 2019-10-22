Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

BMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Badger Meter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Badger Meter stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $61.58.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 182.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2,426.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 761.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

