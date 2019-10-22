Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Bacanora Lithium PLC (LON:BCN) rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.25 ($0.43), approximately 96,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 279,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.43).

BCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a research report on Monday, July 1st. VSA Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 million and a P/E ratio of -3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60.

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of seven mining concessions located in northern Mexico; and the 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium project that consists of 7 mining concessions covering an area of 256.5 hectares located in the Alterberg-Zinnwald region of the Eastern Ore Mountains in Germany.

