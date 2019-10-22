Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2019 // Comments off

Bacanora Lithium PLC (LON:BCN) rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.25 ($0.43), approximately 96,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 279,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.43).

BCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a research report on Monday, July 1st. VSA Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 million and a P/E ratio of -3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60.

About Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of seven mining concessions located in northern Mexico; and the 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium project that consists of 7 mining concessions covering an area of 256.5 hectares located in the Alterberg-Zinnwald region of the Eastern Ore Mountains in Germany.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bacanora Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bacanora Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.