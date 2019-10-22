Baader Bank Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €34.00 Price Target

Software (ETR:SOW) has been given a €34.00 ($39.53) price target by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SOW. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays set a €33.50 ($38.95) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.65 ($40.29).

ETR SOW opened at €29.67 ($34.50) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64. Software has a 12-month low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 12-month high of €41.09 ($47.78). The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

