B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $280.46

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $280.46 and traded as low as $270.05. B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at $270.05, with a volume of 8,069 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 256.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.42. The company has a market cap of $102.22 million and a P/E ratio of 8.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Jonathan Newman bought 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £498.48 ($651.35). Also, insider Campbell Richard sold 15,000 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66), for a total value of £42,000 ($54,880.44).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

