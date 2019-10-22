AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Stock Position Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AXA Equitable were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 238,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 55,922 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Evercore ISI set a $28.00 price objective on AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AXA Equitable from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

