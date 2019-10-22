AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $1,363.00 at Citigroup

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AZO. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,091.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,240.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,136.00.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,109.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,087.60. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $716.36 and a 1-year high of $1,186.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.67%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 65.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,191.9% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.