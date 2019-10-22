Austal (ASX:ASB) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$4.06 ($2.88) and last traded at A$4.07 ($2.89), approximately 772,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 284,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.15 ($2.94).

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is A$3.27.

In other news, insider David Singleton 1,194,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th.

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in Australia, the United States, and Asia. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval surface warfare combatants; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

