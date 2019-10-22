AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AUDC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

AUDC opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $546.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.53. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 21.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its position in AudioCodes by 116.5% during the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 130,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70,373 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 22.1% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 285,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 51,551 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the second quarter valued at about $602,000. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.9% during the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

