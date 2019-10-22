Atwood & Palmer Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,527 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,612,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 207.6% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 128,298 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 354,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period.

SPSB opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $30.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69.

