Atwood & Palmer Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Cerner during the second quarter worth about $18,104,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cerner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 367,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Cerner by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 6,480.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, Director Julie L. Gerberding sold 7,928 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $569,388.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 27,484 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,268 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,010. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.19.

CERN stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

