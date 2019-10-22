Atwood & Palmer Inc. Cuts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth $37,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,208 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $175,751.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,481 shares of company stock valued at $14,375,038. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DexCom from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $156.51 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.05 and a twelve month high of $178.45. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.05 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

