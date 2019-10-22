AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Raised by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,542 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 3.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3,051.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T stock opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $279.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.90.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

