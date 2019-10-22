Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given a $150.00 Price Target by KeyCorp Analysts

KeyCorp set a $150.00 target price on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEAM. TheStreet downgraded Atlassian from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlassian from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price target on Atlassian and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.44.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $116.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.44. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $149.80. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -684.12, a PEG ratio of 88.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $347,020,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 22.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,208,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,466,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atlassian by 168.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,139,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Atlassian by 54.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,490 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Atlassian by 435.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,242,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.