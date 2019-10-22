Atlas Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $277,687.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.74 million and approximately $277,687.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00225657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.99 or 0.01321174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00033116 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00090256 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

