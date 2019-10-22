Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Trading 5.5% Higher

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.92 and last traded at $23.81, 413,546 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 355,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $54.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $585.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $630,695. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAWW)
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
