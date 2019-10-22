Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Trading 5.5% Higher

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.92 and last traded at $23.81, 413,546 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 355,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $54.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $585.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $663.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.31 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $630,695. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

