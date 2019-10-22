Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sell

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $0.60 price target on the stock.

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $1.30 price objective for the company.

Shares of ATHOF stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.16.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

