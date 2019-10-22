Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.75.

ATRA opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $43.94.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $47,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,552.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

