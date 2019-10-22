ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 1.82

Media headlines about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of 1.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS ASXFY remained flat at $$55.85 during trading on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83. ASX LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $61.07.

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

