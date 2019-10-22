Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 9,226 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,226 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Crane were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Crane news, VP James A. Lavish sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $56,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,763.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CR shares. ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Crane from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

Shares of CR opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Crane had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $841.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

