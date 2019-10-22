Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 12,404 Shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,404 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 900.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 715,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,974,000 after buying an additional 644,127 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the second quarter worth about $16,566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the second quarter worth about $12,561,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the second quarter worth about $3,938,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 74.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Vectrus news, Director William F. Murdy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at $649,249.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VEC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

VEC stock opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a market cap of $497.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.82. Vectrus Inc has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $46.51.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $331.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.80 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vectrus Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

