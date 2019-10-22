Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 9,854 MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 499.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $936,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,686.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total value of $884,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,165,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,575. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.43.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $730.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of MAXIMUS in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

